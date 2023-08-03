Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Urinary S/O Small Dog

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

Tartar control

Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.

Struvite dissolution

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, Royal Canin was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

2A. Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and may occur when there is a dietary mineral excess.

2B. Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus

4C. Promotes optimal urinary ion concentration and urinary pH.

4D. Specific kibble dimensions & texture

URINARY S/O SMALL DOG DRY

product details accompanying image

