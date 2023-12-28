Your puppy's first vet appointment
Learn how to make your puppy's first vet visit rewarding and stress free.
Getting ready for your puppy’s first vet appointment
Your puppy’s first visit to the vet is a good opportunity to learn more about their health and how to care for them. By making sure you’re well prepared, you can create positive associations your puppy will remember for future appointments.
What to do before your vet appointment
If you’re travelling by car, make sure you have a dog carrier or crate suitable for your dog’s size and have some practice trips in it. Also get your puppy used to being handled all over their body so they’re less likely to be startled by the vet examining them. Things to take to your puppy’s first vet visit include:
On the day
Some dogs can get motion sickness, so it’s best not to feed your puppy just before you set off. And remember to stay calm as they’ll pick up on your mood. When you arrive, keep your puppy on a lead or even in the travel cage if they’re comfortable there. During this first appointment, you can expect your vet to:
