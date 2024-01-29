We never compromise on quality.
We never compromise on the precision of our formulas
We know from science and observation that each cat and dog have different needs which is why our nutrition is precisely tailored down to the gram in over 700 nutritional offers and why we will continue to create ever-more individualised products and services.
We never compromise on the nutrients your cat or dog needs
Quality nutrients create quality health outcomes. We conduct more than 1,500,000 in-depth analyses each year on the nutrients we use to guarantee optimum quality, safety and nutritional value of our products.
We never compromise on the sourcing of our ingredients
When possible, our ingredients are locally sourced. We are committed to lowering our carbon footprint through responsible ingredient selection and regenerative agriculture practices, all while providing cats and dogs with nutrition of the highest quality.
We never compromise on the expertise of our partners
Our international teams of scientists are collaborating with a world-class multi-disciplinary team of veterinarians, veterinary nutritionists, and advisors to help maximise the efficacy of our nutrition.
We never compromise on our commitment to mutuality
We will never squeeze our suppliers in search of lower costs because we place a higher value on quality ingredients and nutrients that have the power to transform the health of every cat and dog.
Why your cat or dog’s diet is so important
The individual health of every cat and dog is as unique as they are. A tailored diet contains the exact level of natural antioxidants, vitamins, fibre, prebiotics, and minerals they need.
What diet should I choose?
In just a few minutes, find a nutritionally complete diet tailored to the precise needs of your puppy or kitten.