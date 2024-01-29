Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

We never compromise on quality.

We never compromise on the precision of our formulas

We know from science and observation that each cat and dog have different needs which is why our nutrition is precisely tailored down to the gram in over 700 nutritional offers and why we will continue to create ever-more individualised products and services.
We never compromise on the nutrients your cat or dog needs

Quality nutrients create quality health outcomes. We conduct more than 1,500,000 in-depth analyses each year on the nutrients we use to guarantee optimum quality, safety and nutritional value of our products.
We never compromise on the sourcing of our ingredients

When possible, our ingredients are locally sourced. We are committed to lowering our carbon footprint through responsible ingredient selection and regenerative agriculture practices, all while providing cats and dogs with nutrition of the highest quality.
We never compromise on the expertise of our partners

Our international teams of scientists are collaborating with a world-class multi-disciplinary team of veterinarians, veterinary nutritionists, and advisors to help maximise the efficacy of our nutrition.

We never compromise on our commitment to mutuality

We will never squeeze our suppliers in search of lower costs because we place a higher value on quality ingredients and nutrients that have the power to transform the health of every cat and dog.

Why your cat or dog’s diet is so important

The individual health of every cat and dog is as unique as they are. A tailored diet contains the exact level of natural antioxidants, vitamins, fibre, prebiotics, and minerals they need.
Puppy feeding
Kitten feeding
Dog feeding
Cat feeding

What diet should I choose?

In just a few minutes, find a nutritionally complete diet tailored to the precise needs of your puppy or kitten.
