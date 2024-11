Að undirbúa komu hvolpsins þíns

Some plants are toxic for dogs, so make sure your garden doesn’t contain any poisonous plants such as Ficus, Cyclamen, Holly, Mistletoe, Dieffenbachia, Philodendron, Aloe, Narcissus, Hyacinth, Iris, Azalea, Rhododendron, Oleander, Poinsettia and Sweet Pea. This list can vary depending on your location. Don’t hesitate to check with your vet as they will be able to tell you the dangerous plants that are common in your local area.