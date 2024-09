ROYAL CANIN® want to improve pets' lives, placing cats and dogs' needs first to contribute to their optimal health. There is more: our nutritional approach based on nutrients enables us to consider the environmental and social impact of every single recipe we develop, whilst providing pets with nutrition of the highest quality, benefits, and safety. And our sustainability journey doesn't end there: we are working relentlessly towards improving our impact on pets, planet, and people, by making our activities more sustainable and socially responsible.

Packaging plays an important role in delivering our products to consumers. It protects finished products as they move on to customers and consumers. Packaging helps preserve the freshness of our products, conveys important legal and nutritional information, differentiates our brands on shelves, and provides consumers with recommended feeding guidelines. We are currently rethinking our approach to packaging because we believe there is no such thing as a sustainable product in unsustainable packaging.

We’re proud of our products, but deeply concerned about the impact of packaging waste on land and in the ocean. This is unacceptable and we are committed to addressing this, even if it means redesigning much of our packaging or our business models.

We have signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation commitment to make 100% of our packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. Our challenge is to ensure that the packaging continues to protect the product from any possible contamination and is a barrier to oxygen and light which can affect the quality of the product, as well as being strong and not easily damaged. The bags are designed to maintain the nutritional profile and freshness of the product throughout its entire shelf-life. Due to the multi-layer structure of some of our packaging, this makes recycling complex.

For more information on ROYAL CANIN® sustainability, please visit: www.royalcanin.com/uk/about-us/sustainability