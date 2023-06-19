Cat Uriniary S/O Ageind 7+ + Bladder Comfort
Alimento seco para gatos
2kg
Este produto é uma fórmula exclusivamente veterinária. Consulte o seu médico veterinário para saber se é indicado para o seu animal de estimação.
5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Helps dissolve struvite stones (feline lower urinary tract disease).
5B. HYDRATION SUPPORT
This diet encourages cats' natural drinking behaviour, promoting urine dilution thus limiting urine saturation.
5D. BLADDER COMFORT
This diet contains a combination of nutrients to address the leading risk factors of feline lower urinary tract disease including feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC).
S/O INDEX
2D. Struvite stones are made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates.
|CAT’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|1,5
|33
|3/8
|28
|2/8
|22
|2/8
|2
|41
|3/8
|34
|3/8
|27
|2/8
|2,5
|48
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|3
|55
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|3,5
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4
|67
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|4,5
|73
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|5
|79
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|53
|4/8
|5,5
|84
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|6
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|6,5
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|7
|100
|1
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|7,5
|105
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|8
|110
|1+1/8
|92
|1
|73
|6/8
|8,5
|115
|1+2/8
|96
|1
|77
|6/8
|9
|120
|1+2/8
|100
|1
|80
|7/8
|9,5
|124
|1+2/8
|104
|1+1/8
|83
|7/8
|10
|129
|1+3/8
|108
|1+1/8
|86
|7/8