Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog
Stumpy Tails were bred in the Australian outback and only a small number were registered in the stud books. In 2001, this longstanding breed was renamed the Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog.
About the Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog
These well-proportioned dogs, rather square in form, have a rugged appearance and can endure long periods of arduous work in almost any conditions.
Stumpy Tails are loyal, courageous and devoted dogs with a natural aptitude for working and controlling cattle. They are always alert, watchful, obedient and somewhat suspicious of strangers.Fonte: Factos e características fundamentais obtidos da Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Especificidades da raça
Grooming, training and exercise tips
País: Austrália
Categoria de porte: Médio
Esperança média de vida: 14-15 anos
Alerta / Independente / Vivo / Inteligente / Leal / Obediente
Informações chave
O treino de obediência é fundamental
Requer cuidados mínimos de limpeza
