Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers are lively, highly intelligent dogs that have a well-earned reputation as great companions.
Boston Terrier adult in black and white

About the Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers convey an impression of determination, strength and activity, moving with freedom and grace.

Alert and kind, Boston Terriers are friendly, loving dogs who are easily recognised by their distinctive black and white coat, giving them a “tuxedo” effect.

Fonte: Factos e características fundamentais obtidos da Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Especificidades da raça

Grooming, training and exercise tips

Categoria de porte: Pequeno
Esperança média de vida: 13-15 anos
Amigável / Vivo / Inteligente / Equilibrado

Informações chave

Requer cuidados moderados de limpeza
Jardim não essencial
Precisam de pouco treino

