Boston Terrier
Boston Terriers are lively, highly intelligent dogs that have a well-earned reputation as great companions.
About the Boston Terrier
Boston Terriers convey an impression of determination, strength and activity, moving with freedom and grace.
Alert and kind, Boston Terriers are friendly, loving dogs who are easily recognised by their distinctive black and white coat, giving them a “tuxedo” effect.Fonte: Factos e características fundamentais obtidos da Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Especificidades da raça
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Categoria de porte: Pequeno
Esperança média de vida: 13-15 anos
Amigável / Vivo / Inteligente / Equilibrado
Informações chave
Requer cuidados moderados de limpeza
Jardim não essencial
Precisam de pouco treino
