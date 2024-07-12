Newfoundland
The Newfoundland is a gentle giant. Despite their size and incredible strength, they are known for their gentleness and calm nature.
About the Newfoundland
Newfoundlands are sociable, good-natured dogs. They are well suited to coping with extreme conditions, and thanks to their powerful, muscular bodies and great coordination, they can be trained to become valuable water and rescue dogs. In fact, it’s in water that Newfoundlands are really in their element. They are excellent swimmers, thanks to a strong tail that is broad at the base, and acts very much like a rudder.
These dogs come in a variety of colours, including black and white, black and brown.
Especificidades da raça
País: Canadá
Categoria de porte: Muito grande
Esperança média de vida: 9-10 anos
Amoroso / Amigável / Carinhoso / Calmo
Informações chave
São ótimos cães de guarda
Requer cuidados moderados de limpeza
Requer espaço exterior
