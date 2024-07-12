Newfoundland

Newfoundlands are sociable, good-natured dogs. They are well suited to coping with extreme conditions, and thanks to their powerful, muscular bodies and great coordination, they can be trained to become valuable water and rescue dogs. In fact, it’s in water that Newfoundlands are really in their element. They are excellent swimmers, thanks to a strong tail that is broad at the base, and acts very much like a rudder.

These dogs come in a variety of colours, including black and white, black and brown.

Fonte: Factos e características fundamentais obtidos da Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)