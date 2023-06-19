Anallergenic Small Dog
Alimento seco para cães
Formatos disponíveis
1.5kg
3kg
DISPONIBILIDADE
Este produto é uma fórmula exclusivamente veterinária. Consulte o seu médico veterinário para saber se é indicado para o seu animal de estimação.
5C. SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS
Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive and dental sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.
5B. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
5A. ALLERGEN RESTRICTION & OLIGOPEPTIDES
Extensively hydrolysed protein, composed of oligopeptides and pure amino acids from a single source helps minimise the risk of nutrient intolerances and food allergies. With a production process aiming to exclude sources of food allergens.
INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE O PRODUTO
ROYAL CANIN® ANALLERGENIC SMALL DOG