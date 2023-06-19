Anallergenic Small Dog

Anallergenic Small Dog

Alimento seco para cães

Formatos disponíveis

1.5kg

3kg

Qual é a dose correta?

DISPONIBILIDADE

Este produto é uma fórmula exclusivamente veterinária. Consulte o seu médico veterinário para saber se é indicado para o seu animal de estimação.

Encontrar ponto de venda

5C. SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS

Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive and dental sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.

5B. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

5A. ALLERGEN RESTRICTION & OLIGOPEPTIDES

Extensively hydrolysed protein, composed of oligopeptides and pure amino acids from a single source helps minimise the risk of nutrient intolerances and food allergies. With a production process aiming to exclude sources of food allergens.

INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE O PRODUTO

ROYAL CANIN® ANALLERGENIC SMALL DOG