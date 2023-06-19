Pill Assist Medium/Large Dog
Complementary feed for dogs.
1 x 225g
Este produto é uma fórmula exclusivamente veterinária. Consulte o seu médico veterinário para saber se é indicado para o seu animal de estimação.
Adaptable form
Designed to easily mould and shape for pill administration
With vitamins & prebiotics
Highly attractive formula
Shown to enable pill acceptance in 97 % of cases
Adapted energy content
Moderate calorie formula
1 Veterinary 3 Pill Assist 4 Medium / Large Dog 5 Pill administration can be a stressful moment for dogs. PILL ASSIST has been developed and tested to help make it easier to give medication, supporting treatment compliance and the pets’ wellbeing. 10 www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU for Royal Canin SAS © Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved 11 Best Before 12 Approx 13 30 Pieces for dogs
INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE O PRODUTO
Benefits: Highly attractive formula / Adaptable form / Adapted energy content ROYAL CANIN® Pill Assist Medium and Large dogs is mouldable kibble that is specifically formulated to help make medication administration easier for medium or large breed adult dogs. When tested in a 2018 Royal Canin internal study, Pill Assist was shown to enable daily pill acceptance in 97% (1) of cases. Pill Assist has a mouldable texture and can be easily shaped around most types of tablets and pills of different sizes to cover and disguise them. This moderate calorie formula contains a specially adapted energy content to help support the nutritional needs of medium and large breed dogs. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. It is recommended to adapt your dog’s main meal quantities according to the number of Pill Assist given. (1) ROYAL CANIN® internal study 2018.