Pill Assist Medium/Large Dog

Complementary feed for dogs.

1 x 225g

Este produto é uma fórmula exclusivamente veterinária. Consulte o seu médico veterinário para saber se é indicado para o seu animal de estimação.

Adaptable form

Designed to easily mould and shape for pill administration

With vitamins & prebiotics

Highly attractive formula

Shown to enable pill acceptance in 97 % of cases

Adapted energy content

Moderate calorie formula

Pill administration can be a stressful moment for dogs. PILL ASSIST has been developed and tested to help make it easier to give medication, supporting treatment compliance and the pets' wellbeing.

Benefits: Highly attractive formula / Adaptable form / Adapted energy content ROYAL CANIN® Pill Assist Medium and Large dogs is mouldable kibble that is specifically formulated to help make medication administration easier for medium or large breed adult dogs. When tested in a 2018 Royal Canin internal study, Pill Assist was shown to enable daily pill acceptance in 97% (1) of cases. Pill Assist has a mouldable texture and can be easily shaped around most types of tablets and pills of different sizes to cover and disguise them. This moderate calorie formula contains a specially adapted energy content to help support the nutritional needs of medium and large breed dogs. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. It is recommended to adapt your dog’s main meal quantities according to the number of Pill Assist given. (1) ROYAL CANIN® internal study 2018.

