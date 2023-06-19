Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice

Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice

Alimento húmido para cães

Formatos disponíveis

1 x 410g

5B. EPA/DHA & SKIN BARRIER

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin & digestion. Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier.

5A. SELECTED PROTEIN

A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.

5C. DIGESTIVE SECURITY

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE O PRODUTO

Royal Canin

