When do kittens stop nursing?

Kittens develop their milk teeth at around three to four weeks old, and it’s at this point that they can begin the transition from milk to solid foods – a process known as weaning. At this time, the kittens will imitate their mother’s eating habits and will be increasingly interested in their mother’s food. It is recommended, therefore, to give the mother a diet which is also adapted to support kittens.

Your kittens will need wet or dry food that's been specifically designed to meet their nutritional needs and growth.

Begin by placing a small amount of food in a shallow saucer or plate. If the kittens appear reluctant, you can encourage them by offering the food from your fingertip or with a small spoon. Alternatively, you can soften kibbles by adding water and mashing them until they reach a porridge consistency.

Over time, you should increase the amount of food so that eventually they’re consuming more of the kitten food and less of the mother’s milk. By seven weeks old, weaning will be largely complete.