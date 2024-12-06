How do kittens develop in the first 24 hours?

Feeding

Although newborn kittens are born without sight and can't stand, within the first hours they'll begin to crawl to the mother's teats. There's usually some competition among siblings and they'll each choose a nipple they prefer to suckle from within the first three days. Make sure all the kittens are suckling regularly to get the nutrients they need to grow.

If your cat is struggling to feed her kittens, or the kittens don't seem to be receiving enough milk, you may be required to support them with a kitten milk substitutes. Formulas such as Royal Canin Babycat milk are specially developed to provide all the important nutrients to support newborn kittens.

Growth

Even by one day old a kitten should have begun to grow. Healthy kittens must gain weight on a daily basis. If they don't gain weight, or if they lose weight in the first few days, they should be checked by a vet to make sure there's no underlying illness.