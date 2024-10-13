All you need to know about the breed



Despite their slightly intimidating presence, the Cane Corso is gentle to the bone. A hugely loyal companion who is incredibly eager to please, they are a mastiff type of breed - characterised by a substantial body, large feet, bulky head, and a brachycephalic front, which means a shortened muzzle and nose.

Developed for big-game sport and used to being assertive, Corsi - as they’re known in the plural - are quite intelligent, so will need a serious, assertive owner. Showing the breed who is in charge from early on is important. Large guardian dogs like the Cane Corso require socialisation with family and friends to achieve the most even temperament.

The breed is one to compete in tracking, agility, obedience, and protection sport. The Cane Corso’s admirable traits are plenty, and the need for exercise is chief among them. Two walks a day at minimum are best, a run even better if you are so inclined. This is not a dog that sits still! The breed thrives in a home with land or a large yard.

As wonderful a family dog as the Cane Corso is, they are not one to take to others so quickly. The dog is very devoted to their owners and hesitates when bonding with others. Get them used to family and friends early on to bring out the best traits of your Cane Corso.