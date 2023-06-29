Kitten routine Newborn 0 to 1 month
New-born kittens need special care, but there are simple ways to help you navigate the first few weeks with ease.
Article
1 - Keep them safe
New-born kittens are so small, it can be tempting to want to cuddle them, but for now that’s their mom’s job. It’s important that you keep them in a clean, secure space until they have developed their full immunity. For now, they’re still depending on the protection provided in their mother’s milk. It’s best to leave them alone as much as possible because interfering too often can upset the bonding process between them and their mom.
2 - Weigh them daily
Healthy kittens should double their birthweight in an astonishingly short period of 10 days. So, weighing your kittens daily is the best way to check if they’re progressing and growing. Keep in mind that their birth weight is between 1.8 to 3.5 ounces and that when gaining weight at the right pace, they should put on around half an ounce per day.
3 - Make them comfortable In the first week, the space for your kittens and their mother should be heated to room temperature around 70°F. Make sure the kittens stay close to their mom as their temperature can drop quickly if they move away from her. If you have any concerns about your kitten’s temperature, it’s always best to check with your vet who is your best ally.
Don’t use devices such as a hairdryer or electric heater to warm the air around the kittens as this presents a danger and can cause dehydration.
4 - Give extra milk if it’s needed Sometimes, kittens don’t get the milk they need from their mother. This can happen if a kitten is orphaned, or if there are too many little ones in the litter and their mom can’t produce enough milk for all of them. Another reason could be if a kitten loses the suckling reflex. In that case, it’s best to reach out to the vet, as this can be an indicator that something is going wrong.
If this is happening to your kitten, you will need to bottle-feed them. Just remember to use a specially formulated milk and don’t give them other animal milk like cow or goat milk. Having these other milks will upset their digestive system and compromise their healthy growth. Speak to your vet to find out if Royal Canin's Babycat milk is suitable for your kitten.
5 - Keep their digestive system stimulated
When the mother doesn’t or can’t feed her kittens, gently clean their perineal region with damp cotton wool when your kittens have finished eating. This stimulates your kitten’s elimination processes and makes sure their digestive system starts to operate as it should.
Dela den här sidan