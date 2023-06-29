4 – Keep it playful



Make time to play with your kitten. It helps develop their social skills so they can become more confident. Everything they learn today builds their future behavior, so, the more you can play with them, the better. It is also key to learn to understand your kitten’s behavior so that you know the difference between them feeling happy and playful or scared and nervous. Don’t forget to respect their sleep and eating times, as these help your kitten to grow up properly – it’s not always play time!

