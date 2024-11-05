Cat bed Create a safe and cozy place for your cat to sleep. Some kittens like to change their sleeping spots regularly, so more than one bed may be necessary.





Cat carrier Choose a stable carrier that is dark or can be covered with a blanket, and is large enough for when your kitten’s fully grown.





Food and water bowls Most cats prefer porcelain, glass, or stainless steel bowls. Again, especially for water bowls, more than one is recommended to give your cat choice.

Collar Make sure the collar has an identification tag and choose one that will adjust as your kitten grows. Breakaway collars are recommended to avoid your kitten getting stuck.

Litter box You should have at least one litter box for each cat in your home and one on each floor of your house. You should clean each litter box once a day and replace litter at least once a month depending on the number of cats in your household.

Cleaning equipment Make sure you have non-hazardous, scentless cleaning materials on hand for any accidents.