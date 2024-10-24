The basics of kitten grooming

A few minutes of brushing once or twice a week is suitable for mid-length coats, while kittens with long coats may require brushing daily. A regular brush or large toothed metal comb is best for removing dirt and debris from these coat types. Care should be taken with combs as they go deeper into the fur than brushes, this means there's a greater risk of irritating the skin.

Conditioning sprays may be useful to help prevent mats in breeds with dense coats, such as the Norwegian Forest cat or Maine Coon.