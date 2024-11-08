Feeding kittens wet versus dry food

Feeding your cat wet food rather than dry food has its benefits as it not only contributes to their water intake, but also has a stronger aroma that may tempt them if they are a fussy eater as a cat’s sense smell being more sensitive than their taste. On the other hand, dry food accommodates more for grazers as dry food stays fresher in their bowl for longer.



However, we encourage pet owners to mix feed by incorporating both wet and dry food into your kitten’s diet.

Managing the transition

Either way, you should introduce any changes to your cat’s diet gradually to prevent stomach upset. Cats can be sensitive to changes in their diet, and a slow transition (done over 7 days) will help avoid any issues.

Kittens normally drink their mother’s milk in their first weeks of life, so a replacement milk specially formulated for kittens can play an important nutritional role if the mother’s milk isn’t possible.

But kittens should not be given cow’s or goat’s milk (neither should adult cats) as this can be difficult for them to digest properly, which can cause diarrhea.

Kittens and cats are sensitive to change in their diet and require a slow transition to avoid any problems.