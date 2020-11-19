Featured news and articles
Can dogs detect COVID-19?
19 nov 2020
Royal Canin Launches Veterinary-Exclusive Pill Assist™ Product
20 ene 2020
Bring Out the Pups: The Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show Welcomes Fresh Paws to the Red Carpet in Advance of the AKC National Championship
20 dic 2019
Royal Canin USA's Dr. Brent Mayabb Appointed to Newly Created Role of Global Chief Medical Officer
19 dic 2019
Shane Guilliams Named Chief Financial Officer
29 jul 2019
Royal Canin Launches New Podcast For Veterinarians
9 abr 2019
Mark Hite Named Director of S&OP and Integrated Business Planning
25 feb 2019
Animal Planet Premieres AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin
28 nov 2018
Future of Animal Companionship Conference
9 nov 2018
Arch Bark presented by Royal Canin becomes first signature dog event at the new Gateway Arch Grounds
8 ago 2017
The American Kennel Club and Royal Canin announce multiyear agreement to present the nation’s largest dog show
30 ago 2016
Royal Canin unveils breed specific wet formula options
27 jun 2016
Royal Canin gives transformative makeovers to shelter dogs in Orlando
18 jun 2015
Royal Canin gives transformative makeovers to shelter dogs in Minneapolis
11 jun 2015
