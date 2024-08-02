Frequently Asked Questions
Although we do not offer complimentary samples, our Palatability Guarantee means that all ROYAL CANIN® products guarantee 100% satisfaction for superior palatability, quality, and consistency. If for any reason you are not 100% satisfied, please contact us for support.
Occasional offers may be available. To keep up to date on any of these promotions, check with your local pet specialty retailer or veterinarian, subscribe to our emails, or follow us on social media @royalcaninus.
Our products are naturally preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
The best way to keep the product fresh is to store it in the original bag, inside an airtight container. Since the product is naturally preserved, the longer it is open, the more the product can oxidize. It is not recommended to freeze the pet food as this draws out the moisture in the kibble and, upon thawing, can cause mold.
To keep wet foods fresh, place them in a covered container in the refrigerator and make sure it is used within 1 - 2 days after opening.
Whether feeding your pet wet or dry food, it is important to wash their dishes regularly and thoroughly rinse them with clean water, as remaining food can attract bacteria and insects.
Grains can be a healthy part of any cat or dog’s diet. As always, we focus on the nutrients each ingredient provides, and grains can provide many important nutrients.
At ROYAL CANIN®, we do not use any artificial colorings in the diet formulations. As a result, there are natural variations in the raw ingredients which results in a variation in the kibble color (this is comparable to different color variations you see when you purchase meat, fruits, and vegetables). While this variation exists, only diets meeting the highest of quality standards with regards to their nutritional composition are released to the market.
While we work hard to help ensure palatability, individual pets may have different preferences. If you choose to change your pet's diet, please remember for a smoother more gradual transition from one bag to another, to buy your new bag a week in advance to enable mixing of the current bag and the new bag together.
Our Palatability Guarantee means that all ROYAL CANIN® products guarantee 100% satisfaction for superior palatability, quality, and consistency. If for any reason you are not 100% satisfied, please contact us for support.
You can reach one of our Pet Owner Experience Advisors toll-free at 1-800-592-6687. We are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM CT.
We understand the importance of keeping your personal information private. We only share your information with third parties who are necessary to process and fulfill your order. When we share information, it cannot be used for any other purpose and must be kept confidential unless you otherwise consent. For more information, please see our Terms and Conditions at https://www.royalcanin.com/us/termsandconditions.
To access nutritional information for products on our site, simply go to that product page and click the “Ingredients” tab under the product description. There, you will be able to view the product’s ingredients and feeding recommendations. If you need additional information, please contact us and one of our advisors will be happy to help you.
Dry diets should be stored in their original bags and resealed between feedings. Most small bags include a resealable zipper. If the bag does not have this feature, it is recommended to keep the product in the original bag and store in a dry, airtight plastic or steel container with a lid, and use within 1-2 months.
For wet food, once opened, we recommend adding a thin layer of water to the top of the can prior to refrigeration and using the canned product within 48 hours. Any food that is left out at room temperature should be discarded after 2 hours. If your pet does not like refrigerated food, try heating it to room temperature by adding warm water.
Our Palatability Guarantee means that all ROYAL CANIN® products guarantee 100% satisfaction for superior palatability, quality, and consistency. If for any reason you are not 100% satisfied, please contact us for support.
At ROYAL CANIN®, we place cats and dogs first in everything we do. This is one of the reasons why all our diets are formulated by Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists, to ensure we are providing the cats and dogs we feed with high-quality targeted health through nutrition.
We continuously invest in new technology for our Quality and Food Safety systems to make sure they remain effective and cutting-edge.
We put our suppliers through a rigorous selection process and frequently audit them to maintain our high-quality standards.
We monitor every load delivered to our plants to verify the safety and quality of the ingredients we use to make pet food.
We perform tests on finished pet foods before they are shipped to our customers to help ensure each batch meets our stringent quality standards.
We manufacture every pet food we sell, in plants that we own; our plants are ISO 9001:2008 certified for Quality Management and ISO 22000 certified for Food Safety.
Before being released for sale, all ROYAL CANIN® diets are subject to our intense quality assurance control program to help ensure the diets maintain nutritional value and safety. Testing is done on incoming ingredients as well as finished products. This is to validate nutrient composition, and vitamin and mineral components.
All our food is made to the strictest quality requirements to help ensure safety.
Because cats and dogs deserve the best nutrition to remain in the best of health, ROYAL CANIN® is committed to:
• Selecting the suppliers of raw materials in accordance with very strict specifications
• Testing the quality of the ingredients before they are accepted for use in ROYAL CANIN® foods
• Only using meat from animals which are declared fit and healthy for human consumption
• Quality control from the moment the raw materials enter the factory right through to the packaging stage, thanks to systematic measures and analysis at all key stages
• Complete traceability and identification of all ingredients
Ingredients for ROYAL CANIN® products are selected based on multiple factors, including the suppliers’ compliance with our quality and food safety requirements, consistent availability, and nutrients available.
ROYAL CANIN® is making strides towards sustainability by attempting to obtain raw ingredients as close to each manufacturing facility as possible.
ROYAL CANIN® chooses ingredients because we believe they deliver high-quality nutrients that support our customized pet food formulas. Using chicken by-product meal instead of chicken meal, for example, allows ROYAL CANIN® to maintain its highly customized nutrient standards while achieving a more secure and sustainable supply.
ROYAL CANIN® is committed to producing formulas of the highest quality and performance for cats and dogs. While the total cost of our nutrition may seem high when compared to other diets, variation between bag sizes, feeding amounts, quality and digestibility means that we believe you will find the cost per day of our pet foods extremely reasonable.
Introducing your pet onto a new diet should be done gradually over a period of at least one week to avoid the possibility of digestive upset. We suggest:
• Mix 25% of your new diet with 75% of your pet’s previous diet for 2 or 3 days
• Then mix the two diets 50% and 50% for 2 or 3 days
• Then mix 75% of the new diet with 25% of the previous diet for 2 or 3 days
• You can now try feeding with 100% of the new diet.
This guide is also useful for an easy transition of the same product from current bag to new bag.
Each cat and dog has unique nutritional needs based on size, age, lifestyle, and breed. For healthy pets, our product finder can help you find the right diet for your cat or your dog.
If your pet is experiencing health issues, please refer to your veterinarian for more information. They will consider multiple factors when recommending an appropriate diet.
Feeding guidelines are provided for each ROYAL CANIN® diet, based on the age, size and/or weight of the pet. These indicate the amount to feed your pet each day. It is recommended to divide this into at least two or three meals throughout the day.
Use an appropriate weighing scale and/or the specific measuring cup as noted on the bag. Always ensure that you measure food very carefully. A small measuring variation when feeding cats and small dogs can significantly increase their calorie intake.
Our goal is to use environmentally friendly packaging wherever possible without sacrificing food quality. We have changed our entire canned product line to recyclable packaging.
The bags are designed to maintain the nutritional profile and freshness of the product throughout its entire shelf-life. Currently a recyclable option that meets these requirements does not exist. We are still searching for packaging that will maintain the freshness of the product, and our goal is to improve our impact on the environment when an acceptable option becomes available.
While our bags cannot be recycled in a traditional facility currently, we have partnered with TerraCycle to have our pet food bags recycled and help reduce waste being sent to landfills. Through our recycling program, pet owners can send in the empty pet food bags and they will be recycled for free. Log on to our program page, https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/royalcanin, to look for a public collection point.
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Diets are veterinary exclusive diets, your veterinarian will be able to order any specific diet required on your behalf.
- Create your account on royalcanin.com.
- Membership is free and you can create your account on our website in just a few minutes.
- Complete your purchase:
- To find products that are tailored to your pet’s needs you, can use our product finder, search our catalog by typing keywords or browse products by category. From the product page you can see product features, price, and nutritional information.
- Click the “Add to Cart” button on the product page. The product will now be included in your shopping cart.
- In the shopping cart, click the “Buy Now” button to proceed to checkout. Enter the delivery address where you want the products to be shipped and pay by entering your credit card details.
- Ship products to your address:
- Orders typically ship within one business day. Once your order has been shipped, please allow a minimum of two business days for delivery. You can check the status of your order on our website in your My Account page.
If you are having trouble viewing our website, try this quick fix:
Quit your browser completely and try clearing your browser’s cache and cookies. Open a new browser, search royalcanin.com and you should be good to go. If you continue to experience issues, please contact us.
Yes, we do install small packets of information on your computer temporarily. We use cookies to streamline and enhance your ordering experience. To use our online store, you must have cookies enabled at all times.
We use one of the safest ordering systems available and are constantly improving our software to ensure we always offer the best possible security. ROYAL CANIN® uses high-end SSL encryption technology, the most advanced security software available for online transactions. For more information on how we secure and use your information, please consult our Privacy Policy at https://www.mars.com/privacy.
We are sorry that we do not have the product you are looking for on our site. We aim to offer as many products and sizes as possible on royalcanin.com, but we cannot offer all ROYAL CANIN® products on our site at this time. It may also be possible that the product you are looking for is temporarily out-of-stock. Please contact us and one of our advisors will be happy to help you find a way to purchase the products you need.
You can search for a specific product through our product finder, search feature or by contacting us for support.
ROYAL CANIN® diets are sold through select veterinarians, specialty retailers and pet e-retailers. Selling prices may vary depending on promotions and discounts for subscription orders. Each individual seller can determine their prices in compliance with our customer policies.
We aim to ship your product as quickly as possible and are not able to make changes to the order once it is submitted. If you have further questions, please contact us.
Typically, you will receive the following emails regarding your order:
Order Acknowledgement: Confirmation that we have received your order.
Order Allocated: Notification that your order is being prepared for shipment.
Shipping confirmation: When the product ships, you will receive another e-mail with the tracking number of the parcel. You can click the link in the email to connect to the carrier's website to track your order. If your order ships from multiple locations, you will receive an email for each shipment.
Cancellation notice: If an order is unable to be fulfilled, you will receive notification that the order is cancelled. You will not be charged for orders that are not shipped.
Orders cannot be placed over the phone. If you need assistance placing your order on our website, please contact us.
You can check your order status at any time by logging in to “My Account” and selecting “My Orders” or by contacting one of our advisors.
We do not have a minimum or maximum order value. All orders qualify for free shipping and handling.
There will be a $0 authorization at the time your order is placed. The full amount will be charged upon shipping. If your product(s) ship from multiple locations, you will be charged separately for each shipment. If you have questions, feel free to contact us and we would be happy to assist you.
We cannot make changes to orders after the order has been confirmed. If you need support, feel free to contact us and we would be happy to assist you.
If you are unable to complete your order, please double check the accuracy of your delivery and payment details. If you need additional support, please contact us and we will be happy to help you get your order placed.
Once you have placed an order, you will not be able to add or remove products. Please see our return policy in our Terms and Conditions or contact us and one of our advisors will be happy to assist you.
You will receive a confirmation email when your order is received. You can also view your order information by going to “My Account” and selecting “My Orders”.
Please contact us and one of our advisors will be happy to assist you.
Credit cards may not be accepted for a number of reasons such as insufficient credit, or an error made when entering the card details. In this case, please use another card or contact your card issuer. If you require further assistance, please contact us and one of our advisors will be happy to assist you. Should your card be declined on a subscription order, one of our team members will contact you to update your payment information.
Please contact us so we can help determine the best account type for you.
We offer free shipping on all orders purchased from our website.
If you are not completely satisfied with your royalcanin.com purchase, please contact us and one of our advisors will be happy to assist you with a return. If you made your purchase from one of our pet specialty retailer or veterinary clinic partners, please contact the correct place of purchase for refund or exchange.
You will receive an email when your order is being shipped. You can also check the status of your order in the “My Account” section on our website. If you have any problems accessing your account, please contact us and one of our advisors will be happy to assist you.
We partner with FedEx to ship your ordered products to you.
Our products are shipped via FedEx. Multiple products may be shipped in more than one box, depending on the number and size of the products and packages. Orders typically ship within one business day. Once your order has been shipped, please allow a minimum of two business days for delivery.
We can ship your products anywhere within the US. We cannot ship to addresses in Puerto Rico or to PO boxes. If you need further assistance, please contact us and one of our advisors will be happy to assist you.
If you believe your shipment has been lost, please contact us and one of our advisors will be happy to assist you.
Please see our return policy in our Terms and Conditions at https://www.royalcanin.com/us/termsandconditions or contact us for further assistance.
We apologize for any damaged or incorrect product you may have received and want to make it right. Please contact us and one of our advisors will be happy to assist you with a refund or replacement.
To create an account on royalcanin.com, click the user icon at the top right of any page on our website. Select "Create My Account". You will be able to create an account using your email address and a password. Once you have successfully submitted your account information, you will receive an email from us confirming your new account.
We cannot change the email address associated with your account.
You can change your name on the “My Profile” page from the “My Account” menu. Once you have entered your new information, be sure to click the “Save” button.
Click on "Login" from the user icon at the top right of our website and then click “Forgot Password” under the login fields on our sign-in page. After you type your email address, you will receive an email from us with a link to reset your password.
You can add or delete your address in the “My Profile” page on the “My Account” menu. During the checkout process you will also be able to enter a new shipping or billing address.
Go to “My Account” and click on “My Profile”. You can then delete your card information on file and enter new card information with updated expiration date.
To add or delete a payment method, log-in to your account and visit the “My Profile” on the “My Account” page. Here, you can delete an existing credit card or add a new card to your account.
If you would like to have access to the latest products and offers from ROYAL CANIN®, you can subscribe to our email communications by signing into “My Account”, selecting “My Information”, and clicking the “Edit” link next to "My Communication Preferences". Check the box next to “Keep me up to date with ROYAL CANIN® promotions and product developments", then click “Save”.
To unsubscribe from email communications, sign into “My Account”, select the “My Profile” tab, click the “Edit” link next to "My Communication Preferences", uncheck the box next to "Keep me up to date with ROYAL CANIN® promotions and product developments", then click “Save”. By unsubscribing, you will no longer receive email communications about products and offers. However, we will still send notifications regarding order status.
Sustainability is central to every aspect of Royal Canin’s daily global operations.
