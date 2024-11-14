Taking care of your cat's health

Advice, articles and information to help you care for your cat.
36 articles

Cat sitting under a table indoors

Giving your independent cat their own space during a lockdown

British Shorthair adult standing in black and white

A healthy weight starts with healthy habits

A healthy weight is key to your cat's health and wellbeing. Find out more about the four simple ways you can maintain your cat's healthy weight and keep them in good shape.

Maine Coon and British Shorthair adults sitting down in black and white on a white background

Each breed's unique health needs

Learn about the different health requirements of each breed and how to best care for them.

Aging

Aging cat sitting down being examined by a vet.

Common illnesses in older cats

Aging cat lying down indoors on the carpet.

​Keeping your aging cat comfortable

Aging cat lying down asleep on a cushion.

​How should I care for my aging cat?

Aging cat standing indoors eating from a red bowl.

What older cats need from their diet

Digestive health

Adult cat lying down indoors on a white blanket.

​The symptoms of digestive problems in your cat

Adult cat sitting down outside in a garden next to a silver bowl.

Common cat digestive problems

Adult Siamese standing indoors eating from a yellow bowl.

​What makes a cat's digestive system healthy?

Adult cat sitting down indoors on a wooden floor eating from a red bowl.

How your cat's diet supports their digestion

Adult cat standing in a vets office eating from a silver bowl.

​Feeding your cat after surgery to support recovery

Adult cat lying down indoors on a cream blanket.

Why does my cat keep getting sick?

Aging cat lying down asleep on a cushion.

Toxic foods to avoid

General well-being

Adult British Shorthair lying down indoors on a windowsill.

What's the best cat breed for me?

Adult cat lying down on a carpet surrounded by grey blankets.

​How to recognize stress in cats

Adult British Shorthair sitting on an examination table while owner speaks with the vet

How to give a cat a pill with Pill Assist

Adult Norwegian Forest Cat walking across a rug in a living room.

Finding the right cat for me

Kitten cat lying down indoors on top of a cat tree.

The cost of owning a cat

Adult cat standing next to a kitten licking its ear.

Should I adopt a cat or buy a kitten?

Cat lying down on a scratching tree

How to care for a kitten or cat

Two adult cats walking together in a field.

​Your guide to adopting a cat

Healthy skin and coat

Adult cat lying down looking at a grooming brush with white hair on it.

My cat is losing its hair

Cat lying down indoors

Cat dandruff and dry skin

Adult cat sitting outside scratching its ear.

Common skin conditions in cats

Adult Norwegian Forest Cat standing in a kitchen next to two silver bowls.

​How your cat's diet affects its skin health

Adult British Shorthair sitting down indoors scratching itself.

Why does my cat have itchy skin?

Healthy weight

Adult Scottish Straight sitting on an examination table being checked over by a vet.

Health risks of overweight and obese cats

Adult Abyssinian standing indoors looking away from a white bowl.

Why is my cat losing weight?

Adult cat sitting down indoors eating from a silver bowl.

How to help your cat gain weight

Adult Maine Coon lying down on an examination table being checked over by a vet.

Identifying weight gain or loss in your cat

Adult Russian running outside on long grass.

How to help your cat lose weight

Ginger cat lying on the floor playing with a cat toy

​Keeping your cat at a healthy weight

Urinary health

Bladder Problems in Cats

​How your cat's diet affects its urinary health

Adult cat lying down indoors.

Urinary incontinence in cats

Adult cat lying down on an examination table being checked over by a vet.

How to treat a cat UTI and other urinary issues

Maine Coon kitten sitting in black and white on a white background

Find a vet

If you have any concerns about your cat's health, consult a vet for professional advice.

Abyssinian adult sitting in black and white on white background

Tailored nutrition

Our work is based on a vast and growing scientific understanding of pet health and nutrition.

