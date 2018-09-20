Cat dandruff and dry skin

A cat's skin is the largest organ on its body, and one of the most important when it comes to protecting it against infection, parasites or irritants. It can also be affected by dandruff.

What is dandruff in cats?

Dandruff is caused when the glands in your cat's skin, which are responsible for producing oil—the sebaceous glands—begin to overproduce. These oils nourish and protect the skin; however, in too great a quantity they can start to irritate your cat's skin, causing flakiness and more shedding than normal.

Your cat has dandruff if you can see white specks in their fur, which may shed onto your clothes or their bedding. Their skin will look dry and may be inflamed. You'll also notice them grooming or scratching more frequently than normal, and you may see some irregular bald patches or general hair loss.

What causes dandruff in cats?

If your cat has dandruff, it can be caused by a number of different things. Dandruff is one of the signs of ringworm, a fungal infection where spores enter your cat's skin and attack the outermost layer. Alongside dandruff, you may notice irregular or circular patches of hair loss, weak or brittle hair, and reddish patches of skin. This highly infectious disease can be treated, but it's essential to visit your vet as soon as you spot any signs.

Your cat's diet can also cause dandruff if what they're eating is lacking in particular nutrients essential to the healthy functioning of their skin. The process of renewing their skin cells uses up to 30%1 of your cat's daily protein intake, so any food they eat should include high quality, highly digestible proteins that are easily absorbed into their system. Omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids contribute to the overall health of the skin, and as they can't be synthesized by your cat's body, they should be a regular part of their diet. Certain vitamins, such as vitamin A, also contribute to skin health, regulating cell growth and the production of oils.

Lifestyle is another factor that can affect the development of dandruff in your cat. If their environment is too warm, it can dry out their skin and trigger an over-production of oils, leading to dandruff. This, along with excessive grooming, which can cause skin problems, is a common problem for indoor cats. If you regularly wash your cat, using products other than cat shampoo can irritate their skin.