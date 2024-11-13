Puppies for Parole

Puppies for Parole is a Missouri Department of Corrections restorative justice program that aims to find forever homes for dogs living in Missouri animal shelters. The program is active in 18 of 20 Missouri correctional institutions and has helped more than 5,000 dogs transition out of animal shelters and be adopted into a forever family. Royal Canin USA is the primary nutrition provider to the P4P dogs across the state.