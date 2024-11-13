English Cocker Spaniel adult sitting in black and white on a white background

Health is our obsession

We focus our attention on the unique needs of cats and dogs. That obsession with detail is what makes it possible for us to deliver precise, effective nutrition, and help them become their magnificent best.

Puppies for Parole

Puppies for Parole is a Missouri Department of Corrections restorative justice program that aims to find forever homes for dogs living in Missouri animal shelters. The program is active in 18 of 20 Missouri correctional institutions and has helped more than 5,000 dogs transition out of animal shelters and be adopted into a forever family. Royal Canin USA is the primary nutrition provider to the P4P dogs across the state.

Our values

Find out more about the ideas and values that shape Royal Canin’s role in the world.

Our history

Learn more about how we’ve been living these values every day for 50 years.

Our nutritional approach

Everything we do is designed to create precise nutritional formulas tailored to support their continued health and wellbeing. Find out more about our scientific approach to pet nutrition, sustainable ingredients, and tailored diets.
For a sustainable future

Sustainability is central to every aspect of Royal Canin’s daily global operations.

Committed to quality

Nutritional quality and product safety sit at the heart of everything we do worldwide.

Incredible in every detail

See how everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health.

