Kitten care
Kitten care guide
Preparing for a kitten
- Get all the kitten essentials
- Kitten-proof your home and yard
- Find a local veterinarian for advice and treatment
- Choose a nutritionally complete kitten food - follow advice from your breeder, shelter, or veterinarian
- Make sure everyone in the home is prepared
Collection and a kitten's first weeks at home
The collection and first few weeks of owning a kitten, although exciting, can be challenging. By having the right tools and knowledge, you can make sure that this first experience with your new arrival is a positive one, for them and for you.
Feeding your kitten
A kitten's diet plays a key role in their physical and social development. The right mix of nutrients in their food will help development and lay the foundations for a healthy life.
Kitten growth stages
Understanding the growth stages your kitten goes through will help you recognise the challenges they face, and how to take care of them. Ensuring they get the right balance of nutrients in their food is key for healthy development into adult life.
Kitten socialisation and play
Socialisation should start as early as possible, to avoid any unwanted behaviours and help them develop into confident, even tempered adult cats. Find out how you can socialise your kitten.
Kitten training
It's important to train your kitten to adopt the right behaviour from an early age and learn the rules of sharing a home with other people and animals.
The basics of kitten grooming
Ensuring your kitten is used to being handled from a young age will make grooming easier for the rest of their life. Each cat breed has unique grooming needs, and understanding that is key to maintaining your cat's healthy coat.
Understanding your kitten's health
It's important to understand your kitten's routines and behaviour, so you can quickly recognise the signs if something isn't right. It's also important to understand a few key milestones, such as vaccinations and booster injections.