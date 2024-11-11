Getting Prepared

Sacred Birman kitten black and white

Kitten care

Kittenhood is a stage of massive physical and behavioural changes. Nutrition tailored to their specific developmental needs can help them grow from fragile young kittens to strong, healthy cats.

Kittenhood - An amazing transformation

During the first months of life your kitten will go through an amazing transformation. Royal Canin Kitten offers nutrition tailored to their unique needs at this vital time.

Abyssinian kitten standing black and white
1.A sense of sight

It takes up to four weeks for a kitten’s sight and connected behaviour (spatial perception) to be fully developed.

2.Immunity and defence

In their first six months your kitten's immature immune system must help protect them from millions of germs.

3.Tripling their weight

At birth most kittens weigh around 100 grammes. Within a week they will double that weight, and triple it within 21 days.

4.Healthy bones

In the first year of life your kitten's bones must grow to become four times stronger than concrete.

5.Extraordinary growth

In the first six months of life a kitten will grow as much as a 10 year old adult child.

Kitten care guide

Kittenhood is a very rewarding time for pet owners, but it's also a time of huge challenges and steep learning curves, for you and your pet. Our kitten guide was created with help from Royal Canin veterinarians, nutritionists, and partners worldwide, to help you and your kitten have a healthy start in life together.

Preparing for a kitten

When you bring your kitten home for the first time, it's a huge change for both of you. You can make the process much easier by making a few simple preparations ahead of the big day.
  • Get all the kitten essentials
  • Kitten-proof your home and yard
  • Find a local veterinarian for advice and treatment
  • Choose a nutritionally complete kitten food - follow advice from your breeder, shelter, or veterinarian
  • Make sure everyone in the home is prepared
Preparing for your new kitten
Sacred Birman kitten standing on a bed next to a grey and white blanket

Collection and a kitten's first weeks at home

The collection and first few weeks of owning a kitten, although exciting, can be challenging. By having the right tools and knowledge, you can make sure that this first experience with your new arrival is a positive one, for them and for you.

Collecting your kitten
Sacred Birman kitten black and white eating

Feeding your kitten

A kitten's diet plays a key role in their physical and social development. The right mix of nutrients in their food will help development and lay the foundations for a healthy life.

Feeding your kitten
Kitten growth stages

Understanding the growth stages your kitten goes through will help you recognise the challenges they face, and how to take care of them. Ensuring they get the right balance of nutrients in their food is key for healthy development into adult life. 

Explore kitten growth
Kitten lying down on a wooden floor playing with a toy

Kitten socialisation and play

Socialisation should start as early as possible, to avoid any unwanted behaviours and help them develop into confident, even tempered adult cats. Find out how you can socialise your kitten.

Socialising your kitten
Maine coon kitten black and white

Kitten training

It's important to train your kitten to adopt the right behaviour from an early age and learn the rules of sharing a home with other people and animals.

Training your kitten
British Shorthair kitten black and white

The basics of kitten grooming

Ensuring your kitten is used to being handled from a young age will make grooming easier for the rest of their life. Each cat breed has unique grooming needs, and understanding that is key to maintaining your cat's healthy coat.

How to groom a kitten
White kitten sitting on a table being examined by a vet

Understanding your kitten's health

It's important to understand your kitten's routines and behaviour, so you can quickly recognise the signs if something isn't right. It's also important to understand a few key milestones, such as vaccinations and booster injections.

Kitten health
Gattino di British Shorthair in bianco e nero su sfondo bianco

Your kitten's behavior

Kittens communicate with you in a number of ways. Reading body language and expressive behaviors and listening to the sounds when caring for kittens can tell you a lot about how they're feeling and what they need from you.
Kitten behavior