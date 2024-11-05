Understanding your Kitten’s Growth Stages

As your new kitten grows, it’s an eye-opening time for both of you.

Your cat’s rate of growth will depend on their breed, nutrition and environment, not to mention their individual genetics. Your cat is considered an adult at 12 months but depending on their breed may continue growing (though more slowly) until around 15 months of age.

Obviously, kittens’ weight and size varies per breed (and per kitten!). Talk to your vet at one of your early appointments about what to expect in terms of your kitten’s weight and size or consult a cat breed size chart.