Raising a puppy
Puppyhood - An amazing transformation
A guide to puppyhood
Preparing for a puppy
Collecting your puppy
The collection of a puppy for the first time, although exciting, can be nerve-wracking. By having the right tools and knowledge, you can make sure that this first experience with your new arrival is a positive one, for them and for you.
The first days in a new home
Your puppy's first few days and weeks in their new home are key in building a strong relationship with your pet. Make sure your puppy settles in, introduce them to family and friends calmly, and establish a routine to ensure as little disruption as possible for your new arrival.
Feeding your puppy
A puppy's diet plays a key role in their physical and cognitive development. The right mix of nutrients in their food will help that development and lay the foundations for a healthy life.
Puppy growth stages
Neonatal
The majority of a puppy's life in this first stage of growth is spent feeding and sleeping – they normally gain 5-10% of their body weight every day for the first two weeks. Their senses are also still developing – in fact their eyes stay shut until the end of the second week after birth!
Weaning
At this stage, puppies begin to play fight with their siblings and may start to communicate with other dogs. In this vital period when they’re weaned off milk to solid foods, their immature immune system must develop to help protect them from millions of germs.
Puppyhood
By 8 weeks your puppy’s hearing is fully developed. As they learn and grow, you’ll begin to socialize your puppy to help them develop into a confident, well-behaved adult. Well-balanced puppy food is vital in the first year of life to help your puppy's bones grow. Their bones will eventually become four times stronger than concrete!
How to socialize a puppy
Socialization is one of the most important steps in ensuring your puppy grows into a well-balanced, confident adult. It's never too early to start gently introducing your pet to new experiences, people, and animals.
Puppy training and play
Learning and play are vital to puppy development and provide them with an understanding of the rules of life. Training should start as early as possible while your puppy naturally has an excellent capacity for learning.
The basics of puppy grooming
Ensuring your puppy is used to being handled from a young age will make grooming easier for the rest of their life. Each dog breed has unique grooming needs and understanding that is key to maintaining your dog's healthy coat.
Understanding puppy health
It's important to understand your dog's routines and behavior so you can quickly recognize the signs if something isn't right. It's also important to understand a few key milestones, such as vaccinations and booster injections.
Meet Our Puppy & Kitten Expert Board
The Puppy & Kitten Expert Board was created to unite some of the best specialists in the veterinary world to help ensure that cats and dogs have a healthy start in life. We know that begins long before they are born in many cases, and affects their health and life long in the future.