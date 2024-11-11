Getting prepared

Raising a puppy

Puppies bring so much joy to our lives - but they also bring responsibility. To raise yours, you need a combination of training, care and tailored nutrition to help them grow from fragile young puppies to strong, healthy adult dogs.
Puppyhood - An amazing transformation

During the first months of life your puppy will go through an amazing transformation. Royal Canin diets offer nutrition tailored to their unique needs at this vital time. 
1
2
3
4

1.Senses

A puppy’s eyes stay shut until the end of the second week. Their hearing isn’t fully developed until they are eight weeks old. When mature a dog can hear frequencies up to two and a half times higher than human ears.

2.Immunity and defense

In their first six months their immature immune system must help protect them from millions of germs.

3.Healthy bones

In the first year of life your puppy's bones must grow to become four times stronger than concrete.

4.Extraordinary growth

A puppy normally gains 5-10% of its body weight every day for the first two weeks.

Tailored puppy nutrition

ROYAL CANIN® Puppy formulas are tailor-made with the right vitamins and minerals to support a puppy’s healthy development.

A guide to puppyhood

Puppyhood is a hugely rewarding time for pet owners, but it's also a time of huge challenges and steep learning curves, for you and your pet. The information and advice in the following pages has been collected from Royal Canin vets, nutritionalists and partners worldwide, and should help you and your puppy have a healthy start to life together.

Preparing for a puppy

When you bring your puppy home for the first time, it's a huge change for both of you. You can make the process much easier by making a few simple preparations ahead of the big day.
Collecting your puppy

The collection of a puppy for the first time, although exciting, can be nerve-wracking. By having the right tools and knowledge, you can make sure that this first experience with your new arrival is a positive one, for them and for you.

The first days in a new home

Your puppy's first few days and weeks in their new home are key in building a strong relationship with your pet. Make sure your puppy settles in, introduce them to family and friends calmly, and establish a routine to ensure as little disruption as possible for your new arrival.

Feeding your puppy

A puppy's diet plays a key role in their physical and cognitive development. The right mix of nutrients in their food will help that development and lay the foundations for a healthy life.

Puppy growth stages

Understanding the growth stages your puppy goes through will help you recognise the challenges they face, and how to take care of them. Ensuring they get the right nutritional balance in their food is key for a healthy development into adult life.
Birth - 21 days

Neonatal

The majority of a puppy's life in this first stage of growth is spent feeding and sleeping – they normally gain 5-10% of their body weight every day for the first two weeks. Their senses are also still developing – in fact their eyes stay shut until the end of the second week after birth!

3 - 8 weeks

Weaning

At this stage, puppies begin to play fight with their siblings and may start to communicate with other dogs. In this vital period when they’re weaned off milk to solid foods, their immature immune system must develop to help protect them from millions of germs.

8 weeks+

Puppyhood

By 8 weeks your puppy’s hearing is fully developed. As they learn and grow, you’ll begin to socialize your puppy to help them develop into a confident, well-behaved adult. Well-balanced puppy food is vital in the first year of life to help your puppy's bones grow. Their bones will eventually become four times stronger than concrete!

How to socialize a puppy

Socialization is one of the most important steps in ensuring your puppy grows into a well-balanced, confident adult. It's never too early to start gently introducing your pet to new experiences, people, and animals.

Puppy training and play

Learning and play are vital to puppy development and provide them with an understanding of the rules of life. Training should start as early as possible while your puppy naturally has an excellent capacity for learning.

The basics of puppy grooming

Ensuring your puppy is used to being handled from a young age will make grooming easier for the rest of their life. Each dog breed has unique grooming needs and understanding that is key to maintaining your dog's healthy coat.

Understanding puppy health

It's important to understand your dog's routines and behavior so you can quickly recognize the signs if something isn't right. It's also important to understand a few key milestones, such as vaccinations and booster injections.

Royal Canin Puppy and Kitten Expert Board members portraits

Meet Our Puppy & Kitten Expert Board 

The Puppy & Kitten Expert Board was created to unite some of the best specialists in the veterinary world to help ensure that cats and dogs have a healthy start in life. We know that begins long before they are born in many cases, and affects their health and life long in the future.