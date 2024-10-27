Getting Prepared

Maintaining a healthy kitten

Seven tips to keep your kitten healthy

There are a lot of simple ways to take care of their health and happiness. Here are some top tips from Royal Canin’s vets and nutritionists.

1. Learn to read your kitten's body language so you know when they might be feeling ill. If you sense something isn't right, speak to your vet.

2. Make sure your kitten gets the right nutrition from a complete and balanced kitten diet.

3. Kittens need a lot of sleep, so make sure they have a comfortable, quiet place to rest.

4. Make sure to never wake a kitten while they're sleeping.

5. Kittens also need to exercise and enjoy company, so make time to play with them.

6. Help build your kitten’s confidence by ensuring they’re regularly handled by a variety of people.

7. Always follow your vet’s recommended vaccination schedule.

Your kitten's first visit to the vet

It’s important to take your kitten to the vet soon after they come home with you. Your vet will need to carry out a number of important checks and treatments, such as vaccinations and deworming. This is a great opportunity to learn about your kitten’s health and how to care for them.
Vaccinating your kitten

Feline Chlamydia

Feline Distemper

Deworming and sterilization in kittens

1/3

Preventing worms in kittens

As your kitten’s immune system is still developing, they’re more prone to catching worms than adult cats. Worms are internal parasites and there are two types commonly found in kittens and cats:

  • Roundworms lodge in a kitten’s small intestine and form balls that can cause obstructions.
  • Tapeworms – fix onto the intestine walls and cause bloating, diarrhea, and sometimes damage to the kitten’s coat.
2/3

What are the symptoms of worms?

There are several symptoms that might indicate your kitten has worms, including: diarrhea, a bloated abdomen, weight loss, poor coat quality, weakness, loss of energy, a sore bottom, vomiting, and blood in the stool. If a kitten has lungworm, they may also experience coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath.

3/3

Worm treatment for kittens

As part of your kitten’s initial vaccination program, they should receive regular deworming treatments. Your vet can also recommend ongoing deworming treatments based on your cat’s lifestyle – especially focusing on whether they go outdoors and if they come into contact with other cats.

1/4

Does my kitten need to be spayed or neutered?

Sterilization in female cats is called spaying and in male cats it's called neutering – both prevent your cat from reproducing. They involve your cat having a small operation, which must be done by a vet under complete anesthesia.

2/4

The wider benefits of kitten spaying and neutering

As well as preventing unwanted litters, spaying or neutering your kitten offers several other health and behavioral benefits, too. For example, a female cat will stop emitting sex hormones that attract males and the symptoms of being in heat are reduced or removed. Your cat will also be less likely to stray or fight.

3/4

Some health benefits of spaying and neutering

After spaying or neutering, there’s less risk of mammary gland tumors, ovarian and uterine infections, and worm infections in females. Sterilization will also reduce the risk of testicular cancer in males. Other benefits include prevention of sexually transmitted diseases, less-strong-smelling urine, and less spraying.

4/4

The best age for your kitten to be neutered or spayed

Normally, a kitten can be sterilized at around six to seven months, but some cats may be spayed or neutered sooner. Your vet will be able to provide guidance relating specifically to your kitten.

    After a kitten’s been spayed or neutered, they usually gain weight more easily because their appetite increases but they become less active. To prevent your kitten from becoming overweight, and the health issues linked to that, it’s important to adjust their diet – something your vet can also advise on.

    Spotting the signs of illness

    Knowing the common health issues your kitten might face, and how to spot the early signs, can help you feel reassured and take better care of your kitten.
    The right nutrition can help your kitten to stay healthy

    One of the most important influences on your kitten’s health is their diet. Kittens and cats have different nutritional needs at different ages. So feeding your kitten the right nutrients for their age and individual needs plays a huge part in ensuring their bone strength, skin and coat health, digestive comfort, and more.

    Age-specific nutrition for kittens

    Feeding your kitten

    Get a deeper understanding of your kitten's nutritional needs and how to make sure they gain healthy eating habits.

