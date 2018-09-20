​Keeping your aging cat comfortable

Near the end of their life, there are simple changes you can undertake to provide them with the best care possible, support their health and make them comfortable.

What happens when a cat gets older

From the age of 11, you'll begin to notice the external indicators of aging in your cat. Their smell, taste and hearing become less acute, and their mobility begins to suffer due to joints which may be worn down or painful. Their skin and coat can become duller as their sebaceous glands—responsible for generating nourishing oils for this skin—are less productive, and conditions like arthritis can make it harder for them to groom themselves properly.

Your cat may begin to suffer from dental problems like worn teeth or gum disease, which can affect their appetite and make it painful for them to eat. Their digestive and other bodily functions slow, which means it can be more difficult for them to absorb all the nutrients they need from their food and they may lose weight.

Cats may also suffer from cognitive impairment as they get older.This condition manifests itself as sleeplessness, disorientation, increased anxiety and forgetting their routine—for example, where their food or litter tray is.

How to make your aging cat comfortable

Each aspect of your senior cat's life can be made more comfortable through simple, small changes, particularly as they reach the end of their life.

Your senior cat's environment

Make your cat's favorite places easy to reach with ramps or small steps, and surround it with their favorite toys or possession. Food and water should be within easy reach, and you may wish to swap its litter tray for one with shallower sides that's easier to get in and out of.