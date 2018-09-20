How To Get Rid Of Cat Pee Smell

If your once sweet-smelling home has been tainted by the whiff of cat pee, know that you’re not alone!

In fact, it’s quite common for cats to have litter box problems at some stage in their lives. This can result in unwanted behaviors, like urinating on furniture, carpets, and bedding.

Unfortunately, as you may already have discovered, cat urine is notoriously smelly and stubborn to clean. The problem can quickly escalate if left untreated.

Here, we’ll look at why your cat may be ignoring their litter box, explain why your cat's urine smells particularly bad, and give you cleaning tips to restore your home to its former freshness.

Why Is My Cat Peeing Everywhere?

First, your cat isn’t being mischievous. They probably have a good reason for urinating outside of the litter box, such as:

Litter Box Aversion. If your cat can’t easily access their litter box because the sides are too high, or it’s out of reach, they’ll have to urinate elsewhere.

Mobility issues. Arthritis is very common, especially in older cats, and what was once an easily accessible box can become painful to climb into.

Stress. When cats are exposed to situations that they find stressful, it could trigger a urinary illness.

A Medical Problem. Some health conditions may cause a cat to change its litter box habits.

To learn more about the potential causes of inappropriate urination, read Why Is My Cat Peeing Everywhere?

If your cat is suddenly peeing everywhere, you should contact your veterinarian. They’ll try to find the reasons behind any changes in behavior, provide the treatment they need, and hopefully, get them using the litter box again.

Why Does Cat Pee Smell So Bad?

If your cat urinates outside the litter box, you probably won’t smell anything at first. But as the bacteria in the urine breaks down, it will release ammonia. This corrosive, strong-smelling irritant is the scent we typically associate with stale urine.

As the decomposition continues, the smell will only worsen, as foul-smelling compounds called mercaptans are released.

You may find some cats have smellier urine than others due to certain health conditions or other factors. The urine of intact males is particularly pungent due to the high number of hormones.