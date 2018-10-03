What Is Causing My Cat’s Allergic Reaction – Food or the Environment?

The immune system keeps a cat safe from disease. But some cats are susceptible to developing overactive immune systems that treat commonplace substances like they’re an attacker.

The body's response is an allergic reaction, and it can lead to several health issues, including allergic dermatitis.

Allergic reactions are triggered by a wide range of usually harmless substances, known as allergens. In this article, we’ll compare two of the most common allergens – food and environmental.





What Causes Environmental and Cat Food Allergies?

It’s not well understood, but it’s believed that some cats have a genetic predisposition to developing allergies.



As cats explore the world, they’ll encounter many potential allergens, from the dander in their bed to the protein in their food.



If a cat is prone to developing allergies, repeated exposure to these allergens can sensitize its immune system and trigger an allergic reaction.





What Is a Food Allergy?

A cat food allergy is an immune system response to something a cat eats, most frequently a source of protein like beef or fish.1 Cats may develop food allergies at any age, even to foods they’ve previously been exposed to.



Cat food allergies are less common than environmental allergies, but they can have severe health effects, so you should always contact your vet if you think your cat is allergic to food.