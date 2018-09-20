Spotting the Signs of a Cat Food Allergy

Does My Cat Have a Food Allergy?

However, a cat may be allergic to other sources of protein, carbohydrates and food ingredients, so your vet will need to thoroughly investigate the cat’s dietary history and conduct food trials to find the exact cause of their allergy.

Identifying a food allergy can be a challenging process and the signs vary based on the level of the reaction. However, the most common signs of a cat food allergy include:

Itching, scratching and biting

Skin infections

Inflammation

Redness

Sores and rashes

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Looking at your cat, you may see some of the following signs across their body:





Face:



Look out for hair loss and redness around your cat's eyes, muzzle and chin.





Mouth:

You may notice your cat has mouth ulcers.





Ears:

The ears of your cat may be red with a waxy discharge and could have an unusual odor.





Skin:

Red skin could be a sign of a food allergy. Scales and crusts on their skin may also indicate a secondary infection.





Coat:

Their coat may have bald spots and brown discoloration from excessive licking.





Paws:

Your cat's paws may show signs of swelling, redness, brown discoloration and have a strange odor.





Gastrointestinal:

Recurrent vomiting, diarrhea and flatulence could also indicate an allergy.





Behavior:

Cats displaying any of the signs mentioned above may chew their paws and pads, lick themselves excessively, scratch themselves with their paws, or rub up against objects, such as furniture.