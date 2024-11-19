Environmental Allergies and Your Cat

Environmental allergies can arise in cats due to exposure to particular allergens in their natural environment, both indoors and outdoors. Environmental allergies are also known as atopic allergies. A cat may be more prone to environmental or atopic allergies if its natural skin barrier isn't functioning properly, by allowing allergens to enter the body through the outer layer of its skin.

As a result, a cat's immune system will react negatively to the allergens leading to inflammation that results in an allergic reaction.