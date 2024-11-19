Environmental and Seasonal Allergies in Cats
Article
A cat’s skin acts as a barrier against the outside world. It stops substances from entering the body and protects the cat from physical harm.
In some cats, this barrier function is less effective, and this can allow allergens, irritants, and pathogens to break through the skin’s outer layer.
If this happens, the cat’s immune system will respond to keep the body safe. But this reaction to environmental allergens can cause skin inflammation and itching – a health condition also known as atopic dermatitis or atopy.
What Are the Main Types of Environmental and Seasonal Allergies in Cats?
Environmental allergies are caused by particles in your cat’s surroundings. Some of the most common allergens include:
House dust mites
Dander
Mold spores
Pollen
What Are the Signs of Environmental & Seasonal Allergies in Cats?
When a cat is exposed to an environmental allergen, the subsequent immune system reaction causes inflamed skin. Signs include:
- Persistent scratching or rubbing
- Excessive chewing or licking
- Rashes and redness
- Ear infections
- Darkening of the skin
If your cat is constantly scratching itself, it may lead to open wounds, which are not only dangerous but also extremely painful.
Allergies can also cause secondary skin and ear infections. Chronic yeast infections, for example, have the appearance of elephant skin and may be thick, pigmented, and smelly.
How Is an Environmental Allergy Diagnosed in Cats?
The signs associated with environmental allergies can also be attributed to certain health conditions and to other allergens like fleas or food. That’s why a vet will first try to determine the exact cause of a cat’s signs by:
- Observing the cat
- Looking at their clinical history
- Conducting tests for other illnesses
If a vet suspects food allergies, they may also wish to perform an elimination diet trial.
Once they’ve ruled out other causes, a vet may conduct skin or blood allergy tests to determine the precise environmental allergen that’s causing a cat’s signs.
If the cat only shows signs at certain times of years, or their signs change with the seasons, it may indicate they have a seasonal allergy to something like pollen. But it’s also possible that a cat has a non-seasonal allergy that is simply exacerbated by seasonal events, so it isn’t a definitive sign.
Treatment and Management Options for Seasonal Allergies in Cats
While there’s no cure for environmental allergies there are treatment and management options that can help control signs, ease itchiness, and reduce the likelihood of further flare-ups. Based on your cat’s condition, your vet may recommend:
- Steroids like glucocorticoids.
- Oral medications such as cyclosporine and oclacitinib or anti-histamines.
- Injectable medications.
- Topical management such as shampoos or creams.
- Allergy shots. Otherwise known as hyposensitization, this management involves exposing a cat to small amounts of the allergen to change the way the immune system reacts. Regular injections
- are needed and not all cats respond.
- A change of diet may be needed, especially if your vet suspects the cat also has a food allergy.
If the cat is showing signs of ectoparasites or a secondary infection, your vet may recommend additional preventive measures.
Can I Protect My Cat From Environmental Allergies?
Shielding a cat from allergens is often tricky. Allergens can spread for many miles and they tend to concentrate indoors. But there are some steps you can take to reduce a cat’s exposure, such as:
Cleaning your house
Washing cat bedding regularly
Limiting houseplants
Avoid stuffed toys
Utilizing year-round flea control
Bathing your cat
Use an Air Purifier
If you recognize any of the cat allergy signs we’ve discussed here, schedule a visit to your vet. Not only can your vet help diagnose the issue, but they may also be able to offer treatment management that eases your cat’s signs and improves their quality of life.
What Else Could Be Causing My Cat’s Allergies?Environmental allergies are fairly common in cats, but many other conditions cause skin issues, including endocrine problems and auto-immune disorders. There are other allergies that can affect a cat too, such as fleas, and food.
Your vet will conduct tests to eliminate potential causes and try to find the exact cause of your cat’s signs. If you’d like to learn about other kinds of cat allergies, read our article: Spotting the Signs of a Cat Food Allergy.
