Skin and coat problems are two of the most common reasons for a cat to be taken to the vet, accounting for 1 in 5 of all medical veterinary appointments.1

The reason why skin problems are so prominent in cats remains a topic of research, but it’s clear that many health issues can affect a cat’s skin – from endocrine issues to an infestation of parasites.



Cat skin conditions range from mild to severe, but they’re often painful and can easily worsen over time. So, if you notice that your cat has developed a rash, is losing hair, or is constantly scratching, it’s best to take them to the vet for a thorough assessment.





Clinical signs of skin diseases and conditions

The signs will vary depending upon the health issue affecting your cat.