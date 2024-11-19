Eye Conditions in Cats That Can Lead to Dermatitis Issues

Dermatitis is a very common health issue for cats and is typically identified by swollen red skin.

Cats develop skin inflammation for many reasons. They may have allergies, be afflicted with parasites, or it could be a sign of an infection or an underlying disease.



Sometimes, dermatitis may be restricted to a small area, like a single paw. While in other cases it may affect multiple parts of the skin, such as the cat’s ears, face, and stomach.



The area around a cat’s eyes may also be more susceptible to dermatitis when it contracts an eye infection. In this article, we highlight some of the signs of eye conditions in cats and explain what can cause eye problems.

What Are the Common Signs of Eye Inflammation in Cats?

Looking at your cat’s eyes, you may notice:

Redness and swelling on or around the eyelids and eyes

Eye discharge – this may be clear, yellow, green, or white/cloudy

Skin flakes, scales, and dry skin around the cat’s eyes

A change in pigmentation to the surrounding skin

Hair loss around the eyes

Cats with dermatitis around the eyes will often have very itchy skin, which may cause vigorous scratching and rubbing. This can worsen a cat’s condition and may lead to them developing a corneal ulcer from persistently rubbing or scratching around the eyes.



Depending upon the cause of your cat’s dermatitis, you may see signs elsewhere on their body. For example, they may also have a red crusty rash on their neck and back, a waxy discharge from their ears, or patches of thick, smelly, pigmented skin.