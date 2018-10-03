Dermatitis is one of the main reasons owners take their cat to see a vet, with 20% of all medical veterinary appointments being linked to the condition.1

A wide range of health issues can cause dermatitis in cats, from allergies to parasites.



The severity of a cat’s signs and the body parts affected will depend upon which condition has triggered the inflammation. When the skin on a cat’s paws, including their nail folds and footpads, become inflamed, it’s known as pododermatitis.

Common Signs of Pododermatitis in Cats

The signs vary based on the cause. The inflammation may affect one or multiple paws – like the nail beds or the space between their toes.



The classic appearance of pododermatitis can result in:

Redness

Swelling

Hair loss

Discharge (pus)

A foul smell

Calluses – hard, thick patches of skin

Discolored, reddish-brown fur

Lesions

Pillow paw (inflammation on their foot pads)

Nodules and ulcers

Pustules and abscesses

Scabs and crusts

Lameness

Skin itchiness is one of the classic traits of dermatitis, so you may see your cat licking, chewing, and biting at their paws. They may also rub up against furniture or scratch more than normal.



Unfortunately, this behavior will only further damage the cat’s skin and may lead to painful sores.



Depending upon which condition is afflicting your cat, the skin inflammation may spread beyond their paws. So you should inspect their ears, head, neck, eyes, and other parts of their body for signs of swelling and redness.