Your cat’s diet during weight-gain

To help your cat gain weight, it’s not a good idea to just give them more of their current food. Their system may not be able to cope with large portions, and their appetite is likely to be low so they may not eat it at all. Extra portions of food also may not provide the specific nutrient balance your cat needs to gain weight or recover after sickness. For example, they may benefit instead from a specific diet with added prebiotics to help rebalance their gastric microflora and strengthen their digestive health.



Your cat’s weight-gain food should have a high energy density. This allows your cat to eat less but still get everything they need from their diet. It should also be highly palatable to stimulate their appetite, and easy to eat; correctly sized kibble or softer textured food can encourage your cat to eat their food.



How to feed a cat to help them gain weight

It’s important your cat feels stress-free and comfortable during mealtime so it starts to eat regularly and gain weight. Some of the ways you can do that include:



Splitting their daily portion into smaller meals you put down regularly



Heating up their food to release the aromas and encourage their appetite



Avoiding watching your cat eating, as they can find this stressful



Considering what they like to eat from (like a favorite bowl) and making it easily accessible



Separating their food, litter, drinking and playing areas to mimic what they would do in the wild



Talking to your veterinarian about appetite-stimulating drugs for your cat





Your veterinarian will be able to advise you on the best ways to make sure your cat gains the right amount of weight and maintains a healthy lifestyle. Make sure that you book an appointment with them if you’re unsure of the best course of action.

