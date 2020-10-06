Giving your independent cat their own space during a lockdown

Often cats like to sit somewhere high up where they can hide away and observe their surroundings. So consider creating more vertical spaces by giving them platforms to climb on. You can do this with a cat tree or with some shelves fixed to a wall.



These spaces, when done right, are seen as a safe haven for your cat to lounge or sleep. Leaving cats alone when they're in their designated safe space is important, so allow them to do as they please and discourage family members from disturbing them.



If you have more than one cat, it is even more important they have a space to call their own. You should provide sleeping and resting spaces, multiple litter boxes (at least one per cat, plus an extra litter box) and individual food and water bowls kept in separate locations. This will help reduce competition and keep these areas peaceful.

Reading your cat’s body language

Your cat uses their body language to express the way they’re feeling, so by observing them, you’ll be able to tell if they are in an affectionate mood or whether they’d prefer some time alone.

How to tell if your cat wants attention

If your cat’s ears are facing forward and their eyes are round or squinting they are likely to be calm and content. If they rub their head or tail against you, it’s a sign that they feel close to you, so you’d be welcome to return their affection.

How to tell if your cat wants space

If your cat’s ears are flattened and their pupils are dilated, they may be feeling aggressive. If you stroke your cat and they start to swish their tail, they could be trying to tell you that they’re not enjoying it. Unlike dogs, a swishing tail is not a sign of happiness, but instead a signal that they are feeling restless and agitated.

Giving your cat attention

While your cat enjoys time alone, it’s still important to give them attention in small doses.

Playing with your cat is a great way to interact. It’s not only healthy exercise for them, but mentally stimulating and strengthens the bond between the two of you. Games that involve chasing and catching allow them to fulfil their natural instincts, so try throwing rolled up balls of newspaper or bouncing ping pong balls to keep them amused. Whatever games you choose to play with your cat, it's important to use a toy or an object instead of your hands. Also, make sure you supervise them and keep each session short.

By keeping an eye on our pets during this challenging time, we can make sure the changes to our daily routines aren’t having a negative effect on their well-being. If you are concerned that your cat is showing any of signs of stress, speak to your veterinarian for more advice.