​Feeding your cat after surgery to support recovery

If your cat has recently had an operation, it's important to take care of them in the right way to give them the best chance of recovering quickly and effectively.

Surgery can be very difficult for your cat, both mentally and physically. Their body will be working hard to repair and maintain its strength, so the diet you feed your cat—and how you feed it—is crucial.

How should I feed my cat after surgery?

Your cat's body and digestive tract is unlikely to be able to cope with the same amount of food as it was ingested pre-surgery. Digestion and proper absorption of nutrients from food takes a lot of "work" from your cat's system, and this energy may be being directed elsewhere to speed the healing process.

Owners should be following their veterinarians’ advice since it will depend on what type of surgery the cat had, and some veterinarians will recommend a diet change after surgery to help prevent further issues. Change to: “Ask your veterinarian for advice on how to feed your cat immediately after surgery. How much should you feed after you bring your cat home? Does your cat need a diet change? Most veterinarians will recommend feeding a smaller portion the night after discharge from the hospital, such as half of the normal portion, but it will depend on your cat and what type of procedure she had. Many cats don’t have their full appetite after they’ve had surgery, but ask your veterinarian about this if it persists.”

If your cat vomits after eating their food on the same day as their surgery, ask your veterinarian to recommend the best way to progressively return your cat to their feeding plan.