Why choose a mixed breed cat?



When a breed is established, only the individual cats which express the required physical characteristics and temperament are kept for reproduction. If only a few individuals present this characteristic, the gene pool can be drastically reduced.



As there are very few qualifying individuals, a degree of inbreeding is unfortunately necessary to secure the desired characteristics. This process can increase the risks of creating genetic problems. However, genetic tests are becoming more widely available to screen for possible breed related genetic disorders to enable breeders to avoid these. Most feline organizations encourage responsible breeding, following good practice in terms of selection and limiting intensive inbreeding.



Some breeders are heightening some morphological specificities to an extreme, which is known as "hypertype" . Examples are the Siamese and Oriental breeds with a more and more elongated head, and in contrast, the Persian and Exotic breeds with their increasingly flattened faces. These exaggerations of conformation are not without anatomical and physiological consequences, and can be the source of health problems.



In non-pedigree and mixed-breed cats, the genetic pool is much larger and the chances of developing these hereditary conditions may be significantly lower.



Does gender make a difference in my purebred or mixed-breed choice?



The key question is whether there are notable differences in behavior and character between male and female cats.



The gender difference is less marked in purebred cats, where temperament is part of the breed specification, enabling you to choose a breed in terms of the character best adapted to your preferences and lifestyle.



With non-pedigree cats, whose character is less predictable, it is sometimes suggested that males are cooler, more tolerant and will wander further, while a female will prefer to stay closer to home. On the other hand, it is also said that females can be more dominant in the house, making cohabitation with other animals difficult sometimes.



That being said, many of the behavioral differences that appear at puberty, for example urine marking in males, or females going into heat, usually cease with neutering.



Whether choosing a mixed-breed or pure-breed cat, it's important to remember that all cats are individuals and their personalities or living requirements may be different. Speak to the breeder or adoption center, who will know the personalities of each cat and be able to help you identify which one is best suited to your life and fits any requirements you may have.