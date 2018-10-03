Spotting signs of cat constipation

A cat is constipated if it’s unable to pass stools (feces) or if it only defecates infrequently.

When feces remains in the colon for longer than usual, it dehydrates and becomes hard, which causes the cat discomfort.



As constipation persists, the feces becomes impacted. This can cause the colon to become distended and unable to push the feces towards the rectum – a severe form of constipation known as obstipation.



Both constipation and obstipation need immediate treatment. However, they often indicate that another underlying disorder is at work. Contributing factors could include diet or an obstruction.



That’s why it’s so important to seek veterinary help whenever you notice signs of cat constipation.

How can I tell if my cat is constipated?

Constipation may range from mild to severe and can be caused by a number of conditions, which means signs vary greatly. However, typical cat constipation signs are:

Straining

Hunched posture

Vomiting

Weight loss

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Agitation

Abdominal pain or tension

Dehydration

Behavioral abnormalities

Small, hard, dry stools

You may notice your cat visiting their litterbox more frequently or trying to defecate outside of the box

If your cat usually defecates outdoors, it’s possible they may have been experiencing constipation for some time before you notice how infrequently they defecate.



Understanding what to look for in the consistency and color of your cat's poop can also help identify when your cat is suffering from constipation. Learn more about what your cat's poop can tell you.

On some occasions, a cat might be straining because they’re unable to pass urine. This indicates a blocked bladder, which is a life-threatening condition. If your cat is frequently visiting the litterbox and straining without producing urine, you should contact your veterinarian immediately for an emergency appointment.

What causes cat constipation?

Constipation is much more common in cats than dogs, and older or senior cats are generally more susceptible. However, cats of any age can be affected by constipation.



Any condition that causes dehydration may lead to cat constipation. But there are other reasons your cat may be affected too – some of which are serious.