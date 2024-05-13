15 % rabatt på foderprenumeration – rabattkod BUYNOW15

Indoor Long Hair

Torrfoder till katter

Balanserat helfoder för långhåriga vuxna innekatter (1-7 år)

Anpassad storlek på torrfodret

Minskad mängd hårbollar

Long-haired cats living indoors are particularly prone to hairballs. Indoor Long Hair helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair in a natural way. This formula contains a combination of specific fibres including psyllium.

Minskar avföringens lukt

A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor Long Hair contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Frisk hud och glansig päls

Skin and coat are the reflection of overall health. Indoor Long Hair contains specific fatty acids including EPA and DHA to help maintain a healthy skin and a shiny coat.

PRODUKTDETALJER

ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair torrfoder är speciellt utvecklat för din långhåriga innekatts hela näringsbehov. Indoor Long Hair torrfoder för katter bidrar till att naturligt stimulera tarmpassagen och rensa bort hår som katten svalt. Detta är mycket gynnsamt för långhåriga katter eftersom det bidrar till att minska förekomsten av hårbollar. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair innehåller också protein som valts för sin höga smältbarhet. Detta bidrar inte bara till att minska mängden avföring, utan också lukten.  Omega-3 fettsyrorna EPA och DHA bidrar till att bibehålla en hälsosam hud och glänsande päls.

Produktinformation som medföljer bilden

HAR DU NÅGRA FRÅGOR OM DENNA PRODUKT?

