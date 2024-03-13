Indoor Sterilized Loaf Adult
Våtfoder till katter
SPECIALPRODUKT - SÄLJS ENDAST I VÅR WEBBUTIK Helfoder för vuxna innekatter (paté)
Antal 1
Pausa, redigera och avbryt din prenumeration när som helst.
MATSMÄLTNINGS- OCH URINVÄGSHÄLSA
Formulated with highly digestible proteins for healthy stools, with a precise balance of minerals (including calcium) to help maintain the health of an adult cat's urinary system.
FÖREDRAS INSTINKTIVT
Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
LÄMPLIG FÖR KASTRERADE KATTER
Suitable for Sterilised Cats
SAMMANSÄTTNING: kött och animaliska biprodukter, vegetabiliska biprodukter, oljor och fetter, spannmål, mineraler, vegetabiliskt proteinextrakt, socker.
TILLSATSER (per kg): Näringstillsatser: Vitamin D3: 50IE, Järn (3b103): 4mg, Jod (3b202): 0,3mg, Koppar (3b405, 3b406): 2,7mg, Mangan (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1,1mg, Zink (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 11mg - Tekniska tillsatser: Clinoptilolit av sedimentärt ursprung: 2g.
ANALYSERAT INNEHÅLL: Protein: 10,7 % - Fettinnehåll: 3,1 % - Råaska: 1,6 % - Växttråd: 1,4 % - Vattenhalt: 80,8 % - Kalcium: 0,18 %.
|Kattens vikt
|Endast pouches
|Pouch + torrfoder
|3 kg
|2
|1 pouch + 17 g
|4 kg
|2 + 1/2
|1 pouch + 26 g
|5 kg
|3
|1 pouch + 33 g
|6 kg
|3
|1 pouch + 40 g