Frequently Asked Questions

Buying from ROYAL CANIN®

Subscription

Returns, Replacements, and Refunds

Boyero de Berna adulto sentado en blanco y negro sobre un fondo blanco

Get in touch

Ask us a question, or find out how to reach us.
Contact us
Spaniel Bretón adulto sentado en blanco y negro sobre un fondo blanco

Our history

Learn more about how we've been living these values every day for 50 years.
Learn more
Sphinx adulto sentado en blanco y negro sobre un fondo blanco

For a sustainable future

Sustainability is central to every aspect of Royal Canin's daily global operations.
Learn more
Find the right product for your pet
3 minutes

Find the right product for your pet

1

Answer a few questions about your pet

2

Get their tailored food recommendation

3

Keep your pets diet always updated

Get tailored nutrition