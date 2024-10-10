Our Vision of Sustainability
The sustainability pillars guiding Royal Canin
The health and wellbeing of cats and dogs is our priority, as well as promoting the positive role they play in society:
- Promoting responsible breeding and pet ownership
- Sharing our knowledge globally to better understand and care for cats and dogs, and advocate for preventive care
- Promoting the benefits of cats and dogs in human health and welfare through the Royal Canin Foundation.
Guided by science and innovation, we are working to help ensure a healthier planet for future generations of pets and pet owners:
- Reduce our footprint through procuring sustainable ingredients
- Reducing waste and boosting circularity
- Become certified carbon neutral in 2025
We strongly believe that building a sustainable business relies on the mutual value we build with our Associates and stakeholders:
- Acting together with our strategic supplier around the world to improve environmental and social impacts in supply chains
- Supporting our professional partners to help them operate their activities sustainably and responsibly
- Ensuring our Associates are trained and able to articulate our global sustainability strategy by 2022
Our journey to carbon neutrality
1.
Transitioning to renewable electricity, by achieving 100% renewable electricity across our factories and offices, while reducing energy consumption overall.
2.
Procuring sustainable ingredients, by leveraging our nutrient-based approach and reducing carbon emissions through the reformulation of products, including switching to sustainably sourced proteins and low-carbon intensity ingredients.
3.
Reducing waste and boosting circularity, by significantly boosting recyclability, compostability and the use of reusable packaging in alignment with Mars’s ambitious packaging sustainability goals.
In addition, we will work on integrating climate-smart business transformation, from management practices to the engagement of associates, suppliers and business partners in the journey.
For any residual emissions that ROYAL CANIN® cannot completely remove or reduce, we will invest in high-quality, removals–based certified carbon credits. The use of removals–based credits is aligned with the SBTi Net Zero Foundations paper.
“We believe that making this bold carbon neutral commitment will inspire and mobilize new and impactful ideas, actions and results and make a meaningful positive difference to the planet.”
- Loïc Moutault, Royal Canin President
More Sustainable Packaging
In parallel to formulation, we’re rethinking our approach to packaging, because we believe there is no such thing as a sustainable product in an unsustainable packaging.
Supporting the positive role of pets in society with the Royal Canin Foundation
“Our purpose is: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS, because pets make our lives better. This is why the Royal Canin Foundation supports external projects where pets‘role is central to people's health and welfare.”
— Fabrice Mathieu, Global Sustainability Director
What our people say about sustainability
"We aim to avoid and reduce greenhouse gas emissions everywhere we can. To this end, we are also working with our supply chains as we know that raw materials represent 70% of our carbon emissions."
Cécile Coutens – Royal Canin President
"True to our science-based approach, we have assessed the carbon footprint of each of our 3,300 recipes. Now our climate ambition has led us to start one of the biggest business transformation of the last 10 years."
Marion Sarteel - Global Sustainability Coordinator
“The nutritional value of our Pet food is our top priority. We always try to combine it with the procurement of more environmentally-friendly raw materials. We will replace fish oil with algal oil in some formulas to preserve wild fish.”
Camille Usseglio – Europe Strategic Sourcing Manager
“As a vet, my love for animals is coupled with respect for the planet. With the "Go Green" programm led by our associates, we've installed beehives in our workplace with the aim of protecting the black bee, an endangered species.”
Marie-Anne Hours – Europe Scientific Communication Manager
“My job is to ensure that we have the right understanding and accuracy of sustainability data to reliably track our results. More than ever, I trust Royal Canin and its 8,000 associates to improve our societal impact on ecosystems.”
Géraldine Merat – Global Sustainability Coordinator
"We formulate recipes using raw materials selected for their nutritional benefits as well as their environmental impact. They are optimized to guarantee the best nutritional performance with lowest impact on our carbon footprint."
Geoffrey Daniel – Formulation Portfolio Manager
“Recyclability is one of our top objectives when we develop new packaging. I’m very proud to support and to contribute to this journey towards sustainability.”
Anne-Laure Lebeux – Global Packaging PMO
“We strongly believe that building a sustainable company relies on the mutual value we build with and for our stakeholders.”
Fabrice Mathieu – Global Sustainability Manager