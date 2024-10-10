3. Puppy feeding to support their nutritional needs

You may wonder what to feed a puppy, or how to feed a puppy to ensure a healthy future. Your puppy’s mother did an outstanding job of paving the way to a healthy puppyhood. But your puppy will grow rapidly through several growth stages, needing nutrients at different levels for each one.

Puppy food must meet unique nutritional and energy requirements as your puppy grows up. When you provide the right food to meet all those needs, you’re paving the way to a healthy adulthood.

Our guide gives you insight into puppy feeding. You’ll learn your puppy’s nutritional and energy needs to help you make the best food decisions to support your puppy’s continued health.