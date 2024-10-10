Bedding Choose one that’s easy to clean and will suit your puppy as they grow.

Puppy mats These are useful for cleaning up any accidents, so make sure to get plenty in stock.

Crate As an adult, your dog must have enough room to stand up, turn around, lie down and stretch out in their crate.

Food and water bowls Stainless steel bowls work well as they can’t be chewed, are easy to clean and don’t rust, chip or break. Noise sensitive puppies may prefer plastic bowls.

Puppy food to support growth Initially, this should be the same food your puppy's being fed before you collect them.

Toys Buy toys, balls or treat-dispensing chews that are the right size for your puppy. Rubber dog toys are often more durable.

Collar and lead Choose a collar that will adjust as your puppy grows. And check it’s snug enough not to slip over their head.

Cleaning supplies Buy non-hazardous cleaning materials that don't have a strong scent to avoid your puppy associating the smell with toilet accidents.

Grooming equipment Depending on your puppy's coat type, you may need a brush, comb or grooming mitt. You’ll also need nail clippers designed for dogs.