Getting Prepared

Collection

Feeding

Health

Growth stages

Socialisation

Training and play

Grooming

Behavior

Preparing for your puppy’s arrival

Welcoming a new puppy is an exciting, challenging and hugely rewarding time. If you’re well prepared, you can help your puppy settle faster and it’ll be more enjoyable for you too.

Getting ready for your puppy

There’s lots of things to do before you collect your puppy to make sure you’re ready for their arrival. As well as buying important equipment for them, it’s vital to make appropriate preparations at home too. Key things to consider are:

How to puppy-proof your home

Puppies are curious and love to explore, so it’s important you make sure your home’s safe and secure for before you collect your new arrival. Here’s our checklist to help you prepare your home for your puppy.

1
2
3
4
5

1.Cover electrical sockets

Don’t let your puppy get shocked. Buy some electrical plug socket covers and use them throughout your home so your puppy can’t get electrocuted

2.Protect or move exposed cords

Keep your puppy safe from getting tied up and tangled, by checking for any exposed cords that your new puppy could chew through and tidying them away with cable ties or covers.

3.Secure windows, balconies, and stairs

Puppies are curious, and can easily get stuck or fall from high places when they’re exploring. Make sure windows and doors to outside are locked, any balconies are secured (where possible) and that your puppy can't access any stairs.

4.Put away medicinal products, chemicals, dangerous liquids and toxic plants

Store any kitchen and bathroom products that could cause harm in a safe place. Avoid keeping plants that can be toxic to puppies and don’t forget E-cigarette refills and screen wash which are known to be particularly harmful to dogs.

5.Put away any small or sharp objects

Look around your home and put away any small objects that your puppy could chew or swallow, such as elastic bands or drawing pins, sharp objects or plastic bags.

How to puppy-proof your garden

Your puppy will enjoy spending time outdoors, so you’ll need to make sure your garden’s safe for them to explore too. Here are some important things to consider.

1
2
3
4

1.Repair any gaps in the fence

It’s time to fill the gaps. Make sure that your fence has no holes, and your gate is secure. These barriers are indispensable in helping to protect your puppy from the road, so it’s important to make sure they are secure before your puppy starts trying to escape.

2.Remove poisonous plants

Some plants are toxic for dogs, so make sure your garden doesn’t contain any poisonous plants such as Ficus, Cyclamen, Holly, Mistletoe, Dieffenbachia, Philodendron, Aloe, Narcissus, Hyacinth, Iris, Azalea, Rhododendron, Oleander, Poinsettia and Sweet Pea. This list can vary depending on your location. Don’t hesitate to check with your vet as they will be able to tell you the dangerous plants that are common in your local area.

3.Review your garden product

It's important to make sure any chemical fertilisers, herbicides and insecticides are out of reach to prevent your puppy from ingesting them. It’s even better if you can use dog-safe products, to avoid any unnecessary contamination.

4.Store garden tools away

Your puppy will probably find them interesting and mysterious, but the truth is they’re too dangerous so it’s important to keep them out of reach.

Things you'll need for your puppy

Before your puppy arrives, make sure you have everything you need to care for them and help them settle into their new home. Here are the essentials.
English Cocker Spaniel standing on at tile floor sniffing a stainless steel bowl

Choose the right puppy food

Puppies have very delicate digestive systems and sudden changes in their diet can cause digestive upsets or even make them wary of their food. For this reason, it’s best to feed your puppy the same food as their previous owner for the first few days while they settle. Then you can slowly introduce your choice of puppy food that should support your puppy's growth.

Having the right diet is crucial for a puppy’s health, growth and development. At each stage, they need specific nutrients in precise quantities according to their breed size. So we recommend selecting a high quality puppy food based on your puppy’s age and expected adult size.

how to transition onto new food illustration

How to switch to new puppy food

When you’re ready to move to a new puppy food, make the transition slowly over a week-long period.

Read more
Labrador puppy black and white eating from red bowl

The importance of puppy nutrition

Learn how crucial your puppy’s diet is in helping them grow into healthy adults.

Feeding your puppy

Preparing your family and pets for your puppy

There’s lots to consider when bringing a puppy into your household to ensure everyone stays safe and your puppy settles smoothly.

Learn the best way to introduce your puppy to children, older family members, visitors and existing pets.

Preparing your family

How to find a vet

1/3

Finding a vet

Finding a great vet you can trust, who’ll help your puppy grow into a healthy adult, is an important aspect of being a pet owner. It’s best to find one before you collect your puppy because they may need a check-up a day or two after they arrive.

White Poodle puppy being held by a vet
2/3

What should you consider

One of the best ways to find a good vet is to ask friends and family for recommendations. You should also consider a vet’s:

  • Location – can you get there easily?
  • Premises – is it well equipped, well maintained and clean?
  • Services – are out-of-hours and preventative services available?
Puppy lying down on a table at the vets
3/3

Meet your vet first

It’s worth meeting the vet too before you decide so you can make sure they’re a good fit for you.

Once you’ve chosen a vet, make sure you and your family have easy access to the emergency number in case you ever need it.

Brown Labrador Retriever puppy sitting on a table being examined by a vet
Jack Russell Terrier Adult standing in black and white on a white background

Find a vet

It's important to have identified a local vet before collecting your puppy. Find a vet near you.

Find a vet
Dachshund puppies in black and white

Collecting and welcoming your puppy

The first days together with your pet are a chance to create a healthy foundation for their future. 

Collecting your puppy

Further reading

Puppy dog lying down in grass chewing a toy.

Essential items for your new puppy

Preparing your home for your new puppy