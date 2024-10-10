Preparing for your puppy’s arrival
Getting ready for your puppy
How to puppy-proof your home
Puppies are curious and love to explore, so it’s important you make sure your home’s safe and secure for before you collect your new arrival. Here’s our checklist to help you prepare your home for your puppy.
1.Cover electrical sockets
2.Protect or move exposed cords
3.Secure windows, balconies, and stairs
4.Put away medicinal products, chemicals, dangerous liquids and toxic plants
5.Put away any small or sharp objects
How to puppy-proof your garden
Your puppy will enjoy spending time outdoors, so you’ll need to make sure your garden’s safe for them to explore too. Here are some important things to consider.
1.Repair any gaps in the fence
2.Remove poisonous plants
3.Review your garden product
4.Store garden tools away
Things you'll need for your puppy
Choose the right puppy food
Having the right diet is crucial for a puppy’s health, growth and development. At each stage, they need specific nutrients in precise quantities according to their breed size. So we recommend selecting a high quality puppy food based on your puppy’s age and expected adult size.
How to switch to new puppy food
The importance of puppy nutrition
Preparing your family and pets for your puppy
There’s lots to consider when bringing a puppy into your household to ensure everyone stays safe and your puppy settles smoothly.
Learn the best way to introduce your puppy to children, older family members, visitors and existing pets.
How to find a vet
Finding a vet
What should you consider
One of the best ways to find a good vet is to ask friends and family for recommendations. You should also consider a vet’s:
- Location – can you get there easily?
- Premises – is it well equipped, well maintained and clean?
- Services – are out-of-hours and preventative services available?
Meet your vet first
It’s worth meeting the vet too before you decide so you can make sure they’re a good fit for you.
Once you’ve chosen a vet, make sure you and your family have easy access to the emergency number in case you ever need it.
Find a vet
Collecting and welcoming your puppy
The first days together with your pet are a chance to create a healthy foundation for their future.