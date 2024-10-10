Labrador Retriever and British Shorthair adults eating from red bowls in black and white on a white background

Health is the difference

Since 1968, we have studied the unique health needs of cats and dogs in the minutest of detail. Over that time, we have learnt that the smallest nutritional difference can make a huge difference to your pet’s life and health.

What is tailored nutrition?

Each individual recipe is formulated to deliver the exact level of natural antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, prebiotics, and minerals that are essential to your pet’s unique health needs.

Crafted formulas

Take German Shepherds, for example: we all love them for their courage, loyalty, and intelligence. But for all their strength of body and mind, they have notoriously sensitive stomachs, so we craft their formula with highly digestible proteins and specific fibers to help their insides be as strong as their outsides.
German Shepherd

Nourishing their nature

A Jack Russell in perfect health can jump up to six times their own height. Nourishing their incredible natural potential with specially selected proteins and antioxidants addresses their unique needs.
Jack Russel

Unique formulas for unique needs

Many pets have uniquely shaped jaws and behaviour that create challenges to how they eat. That’s why we tailor not only our recipes at a nutritional level, but also design the shape and structure of each kibble to better meet the physical feeding needs of every pet.
Hound Dog

The result

The result is nutrition that is designed to address specific health needs with pin-point accuracy. Your pet receives the complete and balanced range of nutrients and amino acids he needs to build strong muscles, maintain a healthy body and support a strong immune system. Giving them all the energy they needs to thrive and live in the very best health possible.
Bengal cat

Tailored for every health need

The individual health of every cat and dog is as unique as they are. However, these health needs are often characteristic of their size, breed or lifestyle. Discover how our nutrition ranges can help every pet enjoy its best health possible.

